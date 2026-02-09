Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.7143.
A number of analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.
Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.
Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.
Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.
