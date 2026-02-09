Wall Street Zen Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) to Hold

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Stock Performance

Shares of ELPC opened at $10.32 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.02.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 8,715.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company’s integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

