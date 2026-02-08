Contrasting CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZOOZ Power and CCSC Technology International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 1 2 2 0 2.20 CCSC Technology International 1 0 0 0 1.00

ZOOZ Power presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 796.98%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCSC Technology International has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZOOZ Power and CCSC Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZOOZ Power and CCSC Technology International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $745,000.00 6.32 -$10.99 million N/A N/A CCSC Technology International $17.63 million 0.14 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

CCSC Technology International has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats CCSC Technology International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

