Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $251.06 and traded as high as $255.04. Heico shares last traded at $251.0810, with a volume of 193,188 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI.A shares. CJS Securities raised Heico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Heico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.07.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Heico had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

