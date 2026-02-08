Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avalon Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.0476. Avalon Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.0483, with a volume of 100,639 shares trading hands.

Avalon Rare Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Avalon Rare Metals Company Profile

Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of rare metals, with an emphasis on rare earth elements critical to high-tech and green energy applications. The company’s flagship project is the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements Deposit, located approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories. This project is recognized for its high concentrations of key light rare earth elements such as neodymium and praseodymium, which are essential in the manufacture of permanent magnets, electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The company’s primary business activities encompass detailed exploration, resource definition drilling, metallurgical testing and environmental baseline studies.

