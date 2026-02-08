AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.75 and traded as low as GBX 18.50. AIREA shares last traded at GBX 21, with a volume of 672 shares changing hands.

AIREA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.93.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

