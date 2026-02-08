Afarak Group (LON:AFRK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Afarak Group SE (LON:AFRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 22.40. Afarak Group shares last traded at GBX 22.40, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

Afarak Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £58.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Afarak Group Company Profile

Afarak Group SE extracts, process, markets, and trades specialised metals in Finland, other EU countries, the United States, China, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FerroAlloys and Speciality Alloys. The Ferro Alloys segment produces chrome from Vlakpoort, Stellite, Mecklenburg, and Zeerust mines. The specialty alloys segment offers low ferrochrome, extra low carbon ferrochrome, and high chrome ferrochrome. It also provides chrome ore, stainless steel alloy, plasma ferrochrome, and silico manganese.

Further Reading

