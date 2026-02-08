Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and traded as high as $25.21. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 1,131,063 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. iA Financial set a $48.00 target price on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,561,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 355,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 496,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 128,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 128.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 199,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

