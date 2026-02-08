German American Bancorp Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,203.75.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,052.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $899.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

