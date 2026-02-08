Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 3.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.25.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

