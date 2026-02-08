Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,826 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

