iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,163,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,350,000 after purchasing an additional 652,134 shares during the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,139,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 994,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,940,000 after purchasing an additional 432,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,360,000 after purchasing an additional 422,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8%

OEF opened at $341.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

