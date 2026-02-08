Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 215,215 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,215 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.56.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $124.17. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

