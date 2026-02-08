Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) versus Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Head to Head Analysis

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Senti Biosciences.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 0.00 Senti Biosciences 1 0 3 1 2.80

Senti Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 867.43%. Given Senti Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories -26.43% 4.19% 2.93% Senti Biosciences N/A -197.68% -63.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Senti Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.57 billion 3.10 -$1.84 billion $11.73 25.15 Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 9.55 -$52.79 million ($3.33) -0.28

Senti Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories. Senti Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Bio-Rad Laboratories on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

