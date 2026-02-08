Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Target were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after buying an additional 1,529,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,825,000 after buying an additional 277,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $578,009,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,146,000 after buying an additional 310,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 target price on Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

