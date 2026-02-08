The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $6.88 to $7.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.1%

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear’s core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.