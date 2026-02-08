Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 178727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 1,623.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

