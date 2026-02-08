TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 224255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -0.47.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

