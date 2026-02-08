Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 38.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Camtek by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Trading Up 5.6%
NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.58. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $155.79.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.
Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.
