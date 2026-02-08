Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,215,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,906 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,661 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Cencora by 95.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,113.44. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $359.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.71 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.75.

Cencora Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

