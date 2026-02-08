Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,588 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,588 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 92.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Trending Headlines about Gen Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Gen Digital this week:

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEN

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.