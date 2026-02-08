Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on Donaldson in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

NYSE DCI opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.68 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

In other news, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $51,828.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,741.38. This represents a 56.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,822,392.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,115.72. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

