Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,765,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,055,000 after buying an additional 1,210,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,792,000 after acquiring an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,426,000 after purchasing an additional 326,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,201,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,799,000 after purchasing an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

