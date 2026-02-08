Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $29.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 848 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.72 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.55%.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan Trading Down 3.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan’s first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large?scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high?capacity leased lines. IIJ’s network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.