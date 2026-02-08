Insider Selling: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $197,298.16 in Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $197,298.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 451,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,428,117.12. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. nCino Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $34.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 1,032,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,744 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in nCino by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting nCino this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and constructive guidance — nCino reported revenue of $152.2M and EPS $0.31 (above estimates) and issued FY?2026 and Q4?2026 EPS guidance that signals improving profitability, which supports investor confidence. MarketBeat NCNO Summary

Quarterly beat and constructive guidance — nCino reported revenue of $152.2M and EPS $0.31 (above estimates) and issued FY?2026 and Q4?2026 EPS guidance that signals improving profitability, which supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: $100M buyback authorized — the board approved a $100M repurchase program (~3.7% of shares), which is a shareholder?friendly action that can reduce float and support the share price. Buyback Mention

$100M buyback authorized — the board approved a $100M repurchase program (~3.7% of shares), which is a shareholder?friendly action that can reduce float and support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus mixed but constructive — Street coverage averages a “Moderate Buy” with a mid?$30s target, implying upside vs. current levels but wide analyst dispersion; this keeps sentiment balanced. Analyst Coverage

Analyst consensus mixed but constructive — Street coverage averages a “Moderate Buy” with a mid?$30s target, implying upside vs. current levels but wide analyst dispersion; this keeps sentiment balanced. Neutral Sentiment: Technical & ownership factors — high institutional ownership (~95%) and the stock trading below its 50? and 200?day averages can amplify moves and limit near?term momentum despite fundamental positives. Ownership & Technicals

Technical & ownership factors — high institutional ownership (~95%) and the stock trading below its 50? and 200?day averages can amplify moves and limit near?term momentum despite fundamental positives. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling (Feb 3–4) — CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, Director Pierre Naude and other senior insiders sold sizable blocks at ~$18.26–$18.68 (aggregate proceeds ? $1.1–1.2M). Multiple Form 4s and concurrent sales raise investor concern and have likely created short?term downward pressure. Insider Selling Alert

Clustered insider selling (Feb 3–4) — CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, Director Pierre Naude and other senior insiders sold sizable blocks at ~$18.26–$18.68 (aggregate proceeds ? $1.1–1.2M). Multiple Form 4s and concurrent sales raise investor concern and have likely created short?term downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Press amplification of insider sales — coverage noting the insider selling can accelerate momentum selling and volatility until management provides context (e.g., routine diversification or planned liquidity). Media Note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

Further Reading

