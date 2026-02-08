Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 $SPXU

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,702,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $9,177,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $7,814,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,053,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $48.11 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

