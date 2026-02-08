BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 82,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ACRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $107,281.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 250,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,471.21. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,606 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $37,497.58. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 92,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,277.22. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $175,434. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on commercial real estate debt investments. Externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, ACRE seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its diversified portfolio of CRE financing strategies. The company specializes in originating, acquiring, financing and managing first mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured finance products.

Since its inception, Ares Commercial Real Estate has targeted a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Further Reading

