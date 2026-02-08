Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,423 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,423 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,539,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.05.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.94%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.