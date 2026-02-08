STUB (NYSE:STUB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of STUB in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of STUB in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of STUB in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get STUB alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STUB

STUB Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of STUB

STUB opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -16.52. STUB has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STUB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STUB by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in STUB during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in STUB in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000.

About STUB

(Get Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STUB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.