iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Stock Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $88,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 30.9%

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure. EFAV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.