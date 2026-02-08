Comparing Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince -5.75% 11.37% 2.26% Jerash Holdings (US) 0.45% 1.03% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vince and Jerash Holdings (US)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $296.25 million 0.12 -$19.05 million ($1.47) -1.76 Jerash Holdings (US) $145.81 million 0.27 -$850,000.00 $0.06 51.17

Jerash Holdings (US) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vince. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerash Holdings (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vince has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vince and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 1 0 1 1 2.67 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vince presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Vince’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vince is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Summary

Vince beats Jerash Holdings (US) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

