Contrasting Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:DCX) and Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD)

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) and Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:DCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Volcon alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Volcon and Chijet Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Chijet Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million 33.54 -$45.51 million ($15.42) -0.24 Chijet Motor $6.91 million 0.10 -$46.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Volcon and Chijet Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chijet Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Chijet Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Volcon beats Chijet Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Chijet Motor

(Get Free Report)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.