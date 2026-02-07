Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.67 and traded as low as C$19.64. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.73, with a volume of 78,444 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$848.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.65.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$114.58 million during the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

See Also

