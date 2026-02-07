Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNYGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 18,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,302. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

