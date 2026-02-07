James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.50 and traded as high as GBX 390. James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 371.55, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

Get James Cropper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on James Cropper

James Cropper Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 313.31. The company has a market capitalization of £36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James Cropper PLC will post 10.2657444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Cropper

(Get Free Report)

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.