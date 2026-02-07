Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.72 and traded as high as GBX 44.07. Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 44, with a volume of 12,697,478 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £64.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News. It also offers The Lawyer, which provides intelligence to legal market.

