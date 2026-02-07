12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 16,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

12244 (ASM.V) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91.

About 12244 (ASM.V)

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico. The Avino property consists of approximately 20 mineral concessions, totaling over 1,000 hectares. The Bralorne property consists of approximately 5,000 acres of mineral claims, located northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.