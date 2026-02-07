Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.1450 and last traded at $6.1950. Approximately 2,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group is a Madrid?based global energy company primarily engaged in the distribution, transportation and commercialization of natural gas, as well as the generation and sale of electricity. Formerly known as Gas Natural Fenosa, the company rebranded to Naturgy in 2018 to reflect its broader focus on energy transition and sustainability. Its core activities span gas infrastructure development, liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, power generation and retail energy services.

The company’s gas business encompasses network maintenance, storage and regasification terminals, alongside long?term supply agreements and LNG trading.

