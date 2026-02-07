Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Positive Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $231.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.