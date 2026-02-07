XPO (NYSE:XPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. XPO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from XPO’s conference call:

Strong Q4 results — company-wide Adjusted EBITDA of $312M and adjusted EPS of $0.88, with North American LTL adjusted operating income of $181M and a 180 bps improvement in LTL operating ratio; XPO says LTL margin has expanded ~590 bps since 2022.

— company-wide Adjusted EBITDA of $312M and adjusted EPS of $0.88, with North American LTL adjusted operating income of $181M and a 180 bps improvement in LTL operating ratio; XPO says LTL margin has expanded ~590 bps since 2022. Pricing and mix gains — full-year yield excluding fuel grew ~6% and revenue per shipment improved for the 12th consecutive quarter, helped by expansion in local customers (now ~25% of revenue) and premium services (~12%).

— full-year yield excluding fuel grew ~6% and revenue per shipment improved for the 12th consecutive quarter, helped by expansion in local customers (now ~25% of revenue) and premium services (~12%). Productivity and tech-driven cost savings — productivity improved ~1.5 pts in 2025 (over 2 pts in H2), purchased transportation fell to a record 5.1% of miles, and XPO is scaling in-house AI route optimization (rolling to ~50% of service centers) targeting meaningful P&D and linehaul cost reductions.

— productivity improved ~1.5 pts in 2025 (over 2 pts in H2), purchased transportation fell to a record 5.1% of miles, and XPO is scaling in-house AI route optimization (rolling to ~50% of service centers) targeting meaningful P&D and linehaul cost reductions. Balance sheet and capital allocation — operating cash flow $226M in Q4, year-end liquidity $910M, net leverage 2.4x; management expects accelerated free cash flow in 2026 to fund increased share repurchases and debt paydown (2026 CapEx guide $500–$600M).

— operating cash flow $226M in Q4, year-end liquidity $910M, net leverage 2.4x; management expects accelerated free cash flow in 2026 to fund increased share repurchases and debt paydown (2026 CapEx guide $500–$600M). Volume weakness and cyclicality risk — shipments and tonnage were down year-over-year (Q4 shipments/day down 1.6%, weight/shipment down 3%, tonnage/day down 4.5%), reflecting industrial softness and leaving performance sensitive to demand recovery despite company-level share gains.

XPO Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $204.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Amundi boosted its position in shares of XPO by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPO by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 35.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $200.00 price objective on XPO in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on XPO from $166.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

XPO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting XPO this week:

Positive Sentiment: XPO beat fourth-quarter estimates on both revenue and adjusted EPS (reported $0.88 adj. EPS vs. $0.76 consensus; revenue $2.01B vs. $1.95B est.), which validates near-term operating strength and drove buying interest. GlobeNewswire: XPO Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

XPO beat fourth-quarter estimates on both revenue and adjusted EPS (reported $0.88 adj. EPS vs. $0.76 consensus; revenue $2.01B vs. $1.95B est.), which validates near-term operating strength and drove buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled an industrial demand recovery in early innings — CEO remarks and the earnings presentation highlight improving volumes in industrial end markets, which supports upside to revenue and utilization. Yahoo Finance: XPO CEO Interview

Management signaled an industrial demand recovery in early innings — CEO remarks and the earnings presentation highlight improving volumes in industrial end markets, which supports upside to revenue and utilization. Positive Sentiment: XPO outlined $500M–$600M of planned 2026 capex tied to AI-driven productivity and explicit margin-expansion initiatives — this suggests management is investing to boost throughput and margins, a favorable signal for future profitability. Seeking Alpha: Capex & Margin Plans

XPO outlined $500M–$600M of planned 2026 capex tied to AI-driven productivity and explicit margin-expansion initiatives — this suggests management is investing to boost throughput and margins, a favorable signal for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwinds referenced by commentators — including a pickup in manufacturing activity per the ISM — are cited as a catalyst that could further lift freight volumes and pricing power. Coverage noting the stock’s strong YTD performance highlights investor momentum. Fool: This Stock Is Already Up 40% This Year

Macro tailwinds referenced by commentators — including a pickup in manufacturing activity per the ISM — are cited as a catalyst that could further lift freight volumes and pricing power. Coverage noting the stock’s strong YTD performance highlights investor momentum. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $160 to $189 and kept an “overweight” rating — the raise is a positive signal from a major sell-side shop, though the new target remains below the current market level, implying mixed near-term analyst expectations. Benzinga: Analyst Note

JPMorgan raised its price target from $160 to $189 and kept an “overweight” rating — the raise is a positive signal from a major sell-side shop, though the new target remains below the current market level, implying mixed near-term analyst expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials (earnings slide deck and call presentation) are available and provide more color on segment trends and guidance; these items help investors model forward performance but contain no material surprises beyond the quarter and capex plan. XPO Earnings Slide Deck

Company materials (earnings slide deck and call presentation) are available and provide more color on segment trends and guidance; these items help investors model forward performance but contain no material surprises beyond the quarter and capex plan. Negative Sentiment: On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS declined (reported $0.50 vs. $0.63 a year ago), and adjusted EPS was roughly flat year-over-year — a reminder that profitability still faces headwinds and that some of the upside is tied to execution of margin initiatives. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Recommended Stories

