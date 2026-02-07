Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Major Shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund Buys 193,702 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 193,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,423.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 104,590,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,202,970.45. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tether Global Investments Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Friday, February 6th, Tether Global Investments Fund bought 44,355 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $243,065.40.

On Thursday, February 5th, Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 538,955 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,915,746.55.

Rumble Trading Up 8.0%

RUM stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Rumble News Roundup

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rumble had a negative net margin of 275.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rumble this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 864,677 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Rumble by 752.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 167,360 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rumble

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company’s primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.