U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Shares Down 11% – Here’s What Happened

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL)'s share price traded down 11% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $52.28 and last traded at $52.52. 64,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 174,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised U-Haul to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of U-Haul in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U-Haul currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. U-Haul had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

U-Haul (NYSE: UHAL) is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

