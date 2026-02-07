Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Stake Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

