JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on shares of Envista and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Envista has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.26 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Envista by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 218.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 263,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Envista by 39.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 177,630 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 568,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 76,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Envista by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Envista reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $750.6M versus ~ $680M est., with revenue up ~15% year-over-year. Strong results are the primary driver of the move higher. Envista Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Envista reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.32 consensus and revenue of $750.6M versus ~ $680M est., with revenue up ~15% year-over-year. Strong results are the primary driver of the move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $1.35–$1.45 vs. consensus ~ $1.27 — the stronger outlook (and beat + guidance combo) is supportive of the rally and suggests better-than-expected near-term growth. Press Release / Slide Deck

Management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $1.35–$1.45 vs. consensus ~ $1.27 — the stronger outlook (and beat + guidance combo) is supportive of the rally and suggests better-than-expected near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — the conference call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on drivers (product mix, geographic trends, margins) that investors should review to judge sustainability. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — the conference call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on drivers (product mix, geographic trends, margins) that investors should review to judge sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?street writeups and snapshots (Zacks, Yahoo, Investing) highlight the beat and value/Growth characteristics — useful for screening but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks Q4 Metrics

Wall?street writeups and snapshots (Zacks, Yahoo, Investing) highlight the beat and value/Growth characteristics — useful for screening but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Analyst targets still imply downside — JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both raised targets to $26 but kept neutral/equal?weight ratings; those $26 targets sit below the current market level, which could cap upside or prompt caution once headline momentum fades. Benzinga – JPMorgan Benzinga – Wells Fargo

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

