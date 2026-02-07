Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $71.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

