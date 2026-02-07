Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.400-17.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 4.200-4.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.56.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $448.24 on Friday. Linde has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,090,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

