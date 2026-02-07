Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

VOOV opened at $214.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $214.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.24. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.