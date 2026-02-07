Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,300 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

