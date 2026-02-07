Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 88,348 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,348 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $87,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vale by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 246,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VALE opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.