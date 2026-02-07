Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Energy worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,992.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.